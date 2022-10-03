New Delhi: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday raised concerns about the issues of poverty, unemployment and rising economic inequality in the country. He batted for creating an environment that supports entrepreneurship. Hosabale was speaking at a webinar organised by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch as part of its Swawalambi Bharat Abhiyan.Also Read - India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.83% In April; Joblessness Highest In Haryana: Report

"The poverty in the country is standing like a demon in front of us. It is important that we slay this demon. That 20 crore people are still below poverty line is a figure that should make us very sad. As many as 23 crore people have less than Rs 375 income per day. There are four crore unemployed people in the country. The labour force survey says we have an unemployment rate of 7.6 per cent," said Dattatreya Hosabale.

He also spoke about the rising levels of economic inequality that the country is witnessing today. Acknowledging that India is among the top six economies of the world, he said top 1 per cent holds 1/5th (20 per cent) of the nation's income. He added that 50 per cent of the country's population has only 13 per cent of the country's income. Hosabale went on to quote United Nations' observations on the poverty and development in India.

“A large part of the country still does not have access to clean water and nutritious food. Civil strife and the poor level of education are also a reason for poverty. That is why a New Education Policy has been ushered in. Even climate change is a reason for poverty. And at places the inefficiency of the government is a reason for poverty.”

In his speech, Hosabale also stressed on the importance of creating an entrepreneurship-friendly environment apart from the need to carry skill-training from the urban to rural India.

“During Covid, we learnt that there is a possibility of generating jobs at the rural level according to local needs and using local talent. That is why the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan was launched. We don’t just need all-India level schemes, but also local schemes. It can be done in the field of agriculture, skill development, marketing etc. We can revive cottage industry. Similarly, in the field of medicine, a lot of Ayurvedic medicines can be manufactured at the local level. We need to find people interested in self-employment and entrepreneurship,” Hosabale said.

The research done on the field of education and entrepreneurship should be not be urban-centric alone, the RSS general secretary said, stressing how important it is to support and rejuvenate the local talent, which according to him, is losing to modern economic policies. He said skill training should not be only urban-centric and tech-based.

“If students keep looking at jobs after college… so many jobs just cannot be created. So job seekers need to be encouraged to become job providers. We need to create an environment for entrepreneurship. Society also needs to understand that all work is important and must get equal respect. If a gardener is not getting respect for his work, nobody will want to do that work. We need to change mindsets”, he added highlighting the need for an encouraging atmosphere for entrepreneurs.