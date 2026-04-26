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232 passengers carrying SWISS Delhi-Zurich flight aborts take off at Delhi airport after engine issue; 6 injured

232 passengers carrying SWISS Delhi-Zurich flight aborts take off at Delhi airport after engine issue; 6 injured

A SWISS flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in early hours on Sunday

New Delhi: A SWISS flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in early hours on Sunday after facing an issue with one of the engines, leaving six passengers injured who were being treated in a hospital.

Taking to X, Delhi Airport wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected.”

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