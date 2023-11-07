Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Bumper Discount On 24K Gold Bars For Dhanteras

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to clothes, under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The festive season is about to begin and everyone is excited for Diwali 2023. Diwali includes several festivals and the first is Dhanteras. If you are someone who is looking to buy gold on this auspicious occasion, then look no further. Read more to know about the best deals that offer bumper discounts on 24K Gold Bars.

This 24K Gold Bar originally costs Rs 78,298 but during the sale, it can be bought in Rs 64,099 after a discount of 18%. The bar weighs 10 grams, is non-returnable with BIS Hallmark and 999 Purity. Its model number is SGBN0024 and you can save more with the additional bank offers.

This 24K Gold Bar is available at Ra 13,580 after a 9% discount while its actual price is Rs 15,000. The yellow gold bar weighs 2 grams, its dimensions are 10 x 11 x 1 millimetres, and is made of 999.9+ purest gold. You can save more money with bank offers on this LBMA Accredited gold bar and you also get 100% assured buyback.

This 24K Gold Bar is available at 18% discount during the online sale and can be bought at Rs 32,970 instead of Rs 39,999. The weight of the gold bar is 5 gram, its dimensions are 24 x 24 x 1 millimetre and has a purity of 999.9 With the 100% buyback policy and available bank offers, you can save much more after the discount on this NABL Certified gold bar.

Priced at Rs 61,999, the yellow gold bar can be bought in Rs 52,497 after a 15% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The gold bar weighs 8 gram and the NABL certified bar has a purity of 999.9. To buy this gold bar at an even lower rate, you can check your eligibility for the available bank offers.

