24×7 Shops Approved: Delhi Government Grants Permission To 83 More Shops, Commercial Establishments To Operate

With this, the total number of shops and commercial establishments operating round the clock in the national capital has gone up to 635, the statement said, adding that from 1954 to 2022, only 269 shops and establishments were allowed to run 24 hours.

New Delhi: Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has given the green light to an additional 83 shops and commercial businesses in the city to operate around the clock. Upon receiving the lieutenant governor’s approval, these establishments will be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day. This move is anticipated to stimulate Delhi’s nighttime economy and generate employment opportunities, as per a report covered by PTI.

Total Number Of Shops And Commercial Establishments

The shop owners must comply with the provisions and regulations outlined in the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act of 1954, it said. The government will monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against violations. The operation of these commercial establishments for 24 hours will not only boost the economy, but also create new job opportunities for youngsters, the statement said.

What Does Delhi Shops and Establishment Act Say

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 122 individuals expressed their interest with the city labour department in running shops for 24 hours. The department examined the applications and documents, finding deficiencies in 29 application forms. All necessary documents were found to be correct and in accordance with the regulations of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act for the remaining 83 application forms, leading to the approval of these commercial establishments’ applications.

This decision by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is significant as it will boost the city’s nighttime economy and create new job opportunities. The extended operating hours will allow residents and tourists to access a wider range of goods and services, while businesses will benefit from increased customer traffic. Additionally, the move is expected to attract new investments to the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)