New Delhi: Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile installation tower installation company, has given an ultimatum to mobile operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) to clear its dues or else run at the risk of losing access to its towers from November, reported the Economic Times. It further said 255 million Vi customers could be seriously affected if Indus Towers blocks tower access to the telecom operator.Also Read - 5G Lands More Jobs - Openings In Telecos Up By 65%; Jio, Voda Step Up Hiring

Earlier, in February, Bharti Airtel had agreed to acquire 4.7 per cent of Vodafone’s stake in Indus Towers on the condition that proceeds will be used for investment in Vodafone Idea and clearing dues of the debt-ridden company. Also Read - Why Is Government Set To Own 35.8 Percent Stakes Of Telco Vodafone Idea? Know Reason Behind

“Bharti Airtel has…entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7% equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL’s outstanding dues,” Airtel said in a statement in February. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Closes 221 Points Higher, Nifty Above 18,000. A List Of Top 5 Gainers And Losers At BSE Today

The ET report further states the net accumulated debt of Vi to tower companies is over Rs 10,000 crore — Rs 7,000 crore approximately to Indus Towers and the rest to American Tower Corporation. Vi is also struggling to finalise deals for the supply of 5G equipment as they’re reportedly, yet to clear 4G-related dues. It is said that Vi owes over Rs 3,000 crore to Finnish equipment supplier Nokia, around Rs 1,000 crore to Sweden’s Ericsson in 4G-network related dues.

The shares of Vodafone Idea under the futures and options (F&O) have been put under the ‘F&O ban list’ by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as they have crossed 95 per cent of market-wide position limit (MWPL).