27th WAIPA World Investment Conference Starts Tomorrow In New Delhi Providing Opportunities To India’s Startups

EIC will provide delegates and participants from around the world an opportunity to engage and interact with some of India’s leading startups.

(Image: X/@DDNewslive)

27th WAIPA World Investment Conference: Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and the current President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is set to host the 27th World Investment Conference (WIC) from December 11-14, 2023, at the India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. This year’s conference is themed “Empowering Investors: IPAs Pioneering Future Growth”.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on the main day of the conference on December 13, 2023, will deliver the keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action. The Minister will also chair a closed-room roundtable of Private Equity.

He will also launch the Experience India Centre (EIC), showcasing the best of India’s offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping.

EIC will provide delegates and participants from around the world an opportunity to engage and interact with some of India’s leading startups, and learn about India’s rich products, services and tourism offerings, experience its vibrant culture through an immersive experience like Touch/Feel, Taste, Smell, Vision, Sound, and other self-exploratory means.

The startups represent India’s emerging indigenous capabilities and its emerging global leadership. The wall Bharat Today and the Living Traditions will exhibit traditions like Madhubani, Katha, Warli, Mata ni pachedi etc.

WIC, an annual flagship event of WAIPA, serves as a platform for global investment promotion and innovation stakeholders. This year, the conference brings together Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), international organisations, academia, and the private sector, including startups, to discuss investment policies and trends, providing a unique opportunity for collaboration, trade, investments and knowledge sharing.

Spanning over four days, the WIC is set to be the largest WIC ever, with participation from more than 1000 attendees, over 50 IPAs and various multilateral agencies. Some of the marquee sessions include a Meeting of ‘IPAs of G20 Nations’ and IPAs of G20 Compendium on Sustainable FDI, Meeting of World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA), a coalition of 13 multilateral organisations including UNCTAD, WEF, WBG, UNESCAP and WAIPA, and a roundtable on “The India Opportunity: Investing in an Emerging Economy Poised for a Fast-Track Growth.

Invest India may also release white papers on key topics such as E-Commerce, Electronics, Sustainable textiles and Responsible AI.

