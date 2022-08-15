New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shortlisted 29 pharmaceutical companies as part of of its initial screening for developing a monkeypox vaccine and diagnostic kits in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune), the Mint reported.Also Read - Karnataka Ups Vigil Along State Borders Over Rising Monkeypox Cases; Thermal Screening At ports, Airports

On July 27, 2022, ICMR had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) through email from the experienced vaccine manufacturer/pharma companies/R&D Institutions/In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in the following two categories –

I. Development of vaccine candidate against Monkeypox disease

II. Development of diagnostic kits for diagnosis of Monkeypox virus infection

August 10, 2022 was mentioned as the last date of submission. As per the Mint report, ICMR received applications from Serum Institute of India, Biological E, Haffkine Institute, and Indian Immunological Institute.

“We received 31 applications from pharma companies till the last day of the bid. In our last meeting on Friday, we shortlisted 29 applications, but this does not mean they will all be part of the project. Documents will be verified and their experience will be evaluated before ICMR collaborates with them,” said a senior ICMR scientist requesting anonymity, the Mint reported. The report added that while 8 pharma companies have sent applications to develop monkeypox vaccine, 23 firms are interested in making testing kits.

With the 5th case of infection being reported in Delhi, as stated by Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, India’s total count of monkeypox cases has risen to 10. The Union Health Ministry has already released list of dos and don’ts to curb the spread of monkeypox in the country.