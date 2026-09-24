3-day bank strike Update: Will banks remain open or closed on Sunday, September 27?

Public sector banks and currency chests will function normally on Sunday, September 27, to avoid prolonged service disruptions before the 3-day bank strike.

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Bank strike alert: To mitigate public inconvenience ahead of a proposed three-day nationwide strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have directed all public sector banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), offices, ATM-connected branches, and currency chests to remain fully operational on Sunday, September 27. The government has appealed to employees of public sector banks and regional rural banks to call off their proposed strike as the government has already fulfilled one of their main demands by holding the PLI scheme in abeyance.

Operational Details & Regulatory Framework

Parameter Details Operational Date Sunday, September 27 Regulatory Directives Approved by RBI following IBA request; issued via Ministry of Finance Covered Entities All Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), ATM-linked branches, offices, & currency chests Target Service Scope Full branch operations, cash replenishment, ATM servicing, and customer transactions Preceding Context UFBU nationwide strike call scheduled from September 28 to September 30

“In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens,” a Finance Ministry statement said.

This has helped to reduce the disruption in economic activity due to the timing of the strike, which otherwise would have stretched across five days since Saturday and Sunday were both bank holidays.

The UFBU and certain other unions of public sector banks as well as Regional Rural Banks have called for a series of strikes in support of their demand for implementation of a five-day banking week, and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Currently, bank staff get two Saturdays off in a month, but bank unions want the remaining two Saturdays to be off as well.

The Finance Ministry said that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the government’s foremost priority. The government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue uninterrupted, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)