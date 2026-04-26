Home

Business

3-year ban on H-1B visas likely to be implemented by Trump administration; Indians will be most affected

3-year ban on H-1B visas likely to be implemented by Trump administration; Indians will be most affected

According to the new bill, once the H-1B visa programme resumes after a three-year hiatus, the current annual quota of 85,000 professionals will be slashed to just 25,000 professionals per year.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: Under the administration of US President Donald Trump, the “American Dream” is increasingly turning into a nightmare for Indians. Now, lawmakers from Trump’s party have introduced a bill in Congress containing several stringent provisions—including a three-year moratorium on H-1B visas.

H-1B Abuse Prevention Act of 2026

Introduced in Congress by seven Republican lawmakers, the “H-1B Abuse Prevention Act of 2026” aims to create more job opportunities for American citizens. Republican Congressman Eli Crane from Arizona formally introduced the bill in the House.

Other lawmakers who have co-sponsored the bill include Brandon Gill, Paul Gosar, and Andy Ogles. Given its alignment with American national interests, the bill is also expected to garner support from some lawmakers within the Democratic Party. According to sources, a vote on the bill could take place by the end of the year, provided it secures the support of 60 senators in the 100-member Senate.

Indians stand to be the most affected demographic by this legislation. This is because, out of the approximately 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually in the United States, roughly 63,000 are granted to Indian professionals, while professionals from China constitute the second-largest group of recipients.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“MAGA” Factions Oppose H-1B

Trump’s staunch “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) supporters have long been vocal opponents of the H-1B visa programme. They hold the belief that foreign professionals—particularly those arriving from India—are usurping jobs that rightfully belong to Americans. Driven by the need to cater to his voter base, Trump has consistently implemented measures to make the H-1B visa process increasingly difficult.

Traveling to India is a mandatory requirement for the visa stamping process. However, renewal interviews at US embassies and consulates in India have currently ground to a near-total halt. Interviews originally scheduled for January have been rescheduled as far out as November or December. Consequently, numerous professionals have lost their jobs. Last year, Trump increased the H-1B visa fee nearly 100-fold, raising it to Rs 94 lakh. Consequently, entry into the U.S. under this visa category has already become significantly more difficult.

New Bill Reduces Quota to 25,000; Salary of Rs 1.86 Crore Mandated

According to the new bill, once the H-1B visa programme resumes after a three-year hiatus, the current annual quota of 85,000 professionals will be slashed to just 25,000 professionals per year.

H-1B visas will be granted exclusively to those professionals whom U.S. employers agree to pay a minimum annual salary of Rs 1.86 crore. Currently, there is no prescribed minimum salary requirement for this visa. The lottery system currently in place for visa allocation will be abolished. This will eliminate the current hiring flexibility enjoyed by companies.

Restrictions will be imposed on professionals bringing their spouses and children along with them. Currently, they are permitted to bring their families. Furthermore, children born to these professionals in the U.S. automatically acquire U.S. citizenship.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.