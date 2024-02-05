Home

3150 Percent Return, Mukul Agrawal’s Investment Company Sees 5 Percent Upper Circuit in Shares

Mukul Agrawal holds 2 lakh shares of Gensol Engineering. Mukul Agrawal bought shares of Gensol Engineering in the second quarter of the current financial year.

New Delhi: The stock market saw a marginal rise in early trade on Monday, with the BSE Sensex trading at 72,140, up 55 points, at 11:10 am. The Nifty was also up 53 points at 21,906. Amid the rise in the stock market, shares of GenSol Engineering, in which Mukul Aggarwal is invested, hit the 5% upper circuit and were trading at Rs 1001.40, up Rs 47.65.

Gensol Engineering is a solar and EV company with a market cap of Rs 3790 crore. Its shares have made investors rich by giving multibagger returns in the recent past. GENSOL Engineering shares have given investors a return of 17% in the last 5 days, while 23% in the last 1 month. Gensol Engineering had given bonus shares to investors on October 17.

Mukul Agrawal, a veteran investor known as the king of small cap stocks, has entered a small cap company named Gensol Engineering in the September quarter. Established in 2012, Gensol Engineering is the flagship company of Gensol Group. The company has achieved a great position in the renewable energy business in the last decade. Gensol Engineering Limited earns from businesses like Solar EPC income and Electric Vehicle Leasing income.

Mukul Agrawal holds 2 lakh shares of Gensol Engineering. Mukul Agrawal bought shares of Gensol Engineering in the second quarter of the current financial year. Gensol Engineering had declared October 17 as the record date for giving bonus shares. Gensol Engineering had announced to give bonus shares in the ratio of one for two.

Gensol Engineering shares have given investors a multibagger return of 3150% in the last 2 years. If you also want to earn from investing in stocks, then you need to keep an eye on the shares of Gensol Engineering.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

