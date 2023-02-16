Top Recommended Stories

32 Payment Aggregators Get RBI Nod, PhonePe Under Consideration, Paytm Application Returned

Online payment aggregators are those entities that on-board digital merchants, and receive payment from the customers on their behalf after getting licence from the payment regulator.

Published: February 16, 2023 8:35 AM IST

By Sankunni K

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday gave an in-principle nod to the payment arms of US technology majors Amazon and Google and 30 others including Reliance Jio Infocomm’s Reliance Payment Solutions to operate as online payment aggregators.

WHAT ARE PAYMENT AGGREGATORS?

Online payment aggregators are those entities that on-board digital merchants , and receive payment from the customers on their behalf after getting licence from the payment regulator. The RBI on 17 March 2020 and 31 March 2021 had issued circulars on “Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways”.

WHO ALL RECEIVED IN-PRINCIPLE AUTHORISATION?

  1. Pay Mobileware Private Limited
  2. Airpay Payment Services Private Limited
  3. Amazon (Pay) India Private Limited
  4. Cashfree Payments India Private Limited
  5. Computer Age Management Services Limited
  6. Digiotech Solutions Private Limited
  7. Easebuzz Private Limited
  8. Finlogic Technologies India Private Limited
  9. Futuretek Commerce Private Limited
  10. Google India Digital Services Private Limited
  11. IndiaIdeas.com Limited
  12. Infibeam Avenues Limited
  13. Innoviti Payment Solutions Private Limited,
  14. In-Solutions Global Limited
  15. Lyra Network Private Limited
  16. Mpurse Services Private Limited
  17. NSDL Database Management Limited
  18. NTT DATA Payment Services India Limited
  19. Open Financial Technologies Private Limited
  20. Paymate India Private Limited
  21. Paysharp Private Limited
  22. Phi Commerce Private Limited
  23. Pine Labs Private Limited
  24. Razorpay Software Private Limited
  25. Reliance Payment Solutions Limited
  26. SRS Live Technologies Private Limited
  27. Stripe India Private Limited
  28. Tyche Payment Solutions Private Limited
  29. Vay Network Services Private Limited
  30. Worldline ePayments India Private Limited
  31. Xsilica Software Solutions Private Limited
  32. Zomato Payments Private Limited.

THE APPLICATIONS OF THESE PAYMENT AGGREGATORS ARE UNDER PROCESS

  1. Adyen India Technology Services Private Limited
  2. Appnit Technologies Private Limited
  3. Bhartipay Services Private Limited
  4. Dinero Payment Services Private Limited
  5. Dreamplug Paytech Solutions Private Limited
  6. Global Payments Asia-Pacific (India) Private Limited
  7. Hiveloop Internet Private Limited
  8. INSOnline India Private Limited
  9. Instamojo Technologies Private Limited
  10. Letzpay Solution Private Limited
  11. LivQuik Technology (India) Private Limited
  12. Marg Fintech Private Limited
  13. Nomisma Mobile Solutions Private Limited
  14. Paygate India Private Limited
  15. PhonePe Private Limited
  16. Senrysa Technologies Private Limited
  17. Unimoni Enterprise Solutions Private Limited
  18. Zaak Epayment Services Private Limited

THE APPLICATIONS OF THESE PAYMENT AGGREGATORS WERE RETURNED

  1. Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited
  2. PayTM Payments Services Limited
  3. PayU Payments Private Limited
  4. Tapits Technologies Private Limited

“All stakeholders are advised to transact with only those existing PAs (a) who have been granted in-principle authorisation or (b) whose application is currently under process,” said the RBI in a statement. This list will be updated on a fortnightly basis, the statement added.

Those entities who got their applications returned can apply to the RBI within 120 days from the date of central bank’s decision. In a statement after RBI released this list, Paytm said that the company is the process of reapplying (for the licence).

“As shared earlier, this does not have any material impact on our online business and revenues. For the offline business, One97 Communications can continue to onboard new merchants and offer them payment services including all-in-one QR, soundbox and card machines,” said Paytm.

Published Date: February 16, 2023 8:35 AM IST

