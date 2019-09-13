New Delhi: Four Bank Officers’ Trade Union Organisations have proposed to go on an indefinite strike against the merger of 10 state-run lenders into four in the banking sector starting from September 25 midnight to September 27 midnight, stated news agency ANI on Friday.

Further, the nationalised banks across the nation will hold another indefinite strike from the second week of November this year to press for their demands, added a union leader. The strike notice was served by officers of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

Voicing forth their demands, the unions have asked for an immediate introduction of a five-day week in full, reduction of cash transaction hours and regulation in working hours.

The proposed consolidation of the public sector banks was announced by the central government on August 30. According to the plan, 10 public sector banks (PSBs) would be reduced to four entities, which includes the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank.

This move, which was aimed at making state-owned lenders the global-sized banks, will bring down the total number of banks from 19 to 12.