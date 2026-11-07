40% DA hike: Punjab government gives Diwali bonus as Bhagwant Mann govt hikes DA for computer teachers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces a historic 40% DA hike for 6,507 computer teachers and regularises 1,007 Samagra Shiksha non-teaching staff.

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Punjab government Diwali bonus: In a major Diwali bonus for state employees, the Punjab government on Saturday announced a historic 40 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 6,507 computer teachers alongside the regularisation of 1,007 non-teaching Samagra Shiksha staff. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that the DA for computer teachers under PICTES will increase from 181 per cent to 221 per cent. The state has also extended key salary benefits to provide greater job security and long-term financial stability to these workers.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Punjab government has announced a major benefit for its employees. The government has approved a historic 40 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 6,507 Computer Teachers (PICTES), taking it from 181 per cent to 221 per cent,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement.

The state government has also regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha. This decision will provide greater stability and security to these employees, he added.

The state government has also decided to extend salary-related benefits to these employees. The government is fully committed to the welfare of its employees and ensuring their secure future, Mann said.

Story highlights

40% DA Hike: Dearness Allowance for 6,507 computer teachers under PICTES bumped from 181% to 221%.

Service Regularisation: 1,007 non-teaching staff under Samagra Shiksha officially regularised.

Diwali Welfare Gift: Move announced by CM Bhagwant Mann as an employee welfare initiative ahead of Diwali.

Salary Benefits Extended: Additional salary-related perks extended to ensure long-term career and financial security.

Gujarat government DA hike

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its 4.62 lakh serving employees and 5.07 lakh pensioners, providing relief to over 9.69 lakh beneficiaries ahead of Diwali.

The decision, taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be effective from July 1, 2026, and is in line with the Centre’s decision, senior cabinet member and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said.

A week ago, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent hike in the DA for central government employees and pensioners.

The beneficiaries of the DA hike include employees of state government departments, panchayat services and other organisations, as well as retired employees covered under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions.

(With inputs from agencies)