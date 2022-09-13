Mumbai: India’s Largest International Exhibition for Food & Drink Technology, with over 450 Exhibitors from 32 countries, the 16th ANUTEC – International FoodTec India 2022, will be inaugurated by Shri Pralhad Singh Patel, Hon’ble Minister of State (MOS) for Ministry of Food Processing and Jal Shakti of India.Also Read - Travel to Vietnam: Vietjet Launches 2 New Routes Connecting Phu Quoc, 'Pearl Island' to Delhi, Mumbai

Co-located with Annapoorna – ANUFOOD India, PackEx India, Food Logistics India and ANUTEC Ingredients India, the Exhibition & conference will be held from 14-16 September 2022, at Hall no 5, Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai. The 16th ANUTEC – International FoodTec India is expected to see over 14,000 business visitors from the industry and aims to define the roadmap for India's largest gathering of Food & Beverage Industry.

Mr, Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse India YA Trade Fairs said, "At the 16th ANUTEC India, we aim to find the right solutions for the industry specifically food wastage, nutritional value of food, policy makers' involvement – through a series of seminars, workshops to a broader audience, thus making the conversations more engaging and wider in scope".

CONFERENCES & SEMINARS AT THE VENUE WILL INCLUDE

‘Central Government’s Ministry of MSME Schemes and Support to Food Industry’ and ‘Government of Maharashtra Schemes and Subsidies for Food Industry’ hosted by Chamber of Advancement of Small & Medium Businesses (CASMB)

‘Intelligent Intralogistics – Experience The Flow’ by SIEMENS

‘Plant-based: A Canvas for Innovation’ by Innova Market Insight

‘Star Awards & Conference’ starting off with a talk on ‘Packaging At Crossroads’ hosted by IFCA, concluding with the Awards ceremony.

National Seminar on ‘Sustainability of Food Industry Challenges & Solutions’ hosted by AIFPA followed by a session on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and a ‘Technical session’ by FSSAI

Concurrently, there will also be an on-going:

Guided Factory Tour – a technical live demonstration of various latest technology & innovation in the food & beverage processing, packaging industry displayed live & running at the exhibition show floor, that is aimed at giving prospective buyers a feel of visiting a factory premises, evaluate/experience the live machine & gather technical insights from the experts of the respective booth.

Packaging Theatre – highlighting top 30 global packaging trends in partnership with Innova Market Insights

The success of the previous 15 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as “the platform” in India for the food and drink suppliers industry. Who’s who of Food and Drink processing industry meets at this show to witness latest technologies, exchange ideas which will help in driving Food and Drink Industry.

The event is being supported by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), Association of Food Scientist & Technologist of India (AFSTI – Mumbai), Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB), Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association (IFCA), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), Western India Culinary Association (WICA) and Retailers Association of India (RAI).