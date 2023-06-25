Home

Business

5 Banks Where Senior Citizens Can Get 9 Percent Or More Interest Rates, Check Full List Here

5 Banks Where Senior Citizens Can Get 9 Percent Or More Interest Rates, Check Full List Here

Check whether you yourself or your parents are eligible and get benefited from the best interest rates.

Check whether you yourself or your parents are eligible and get benefited from the best interest rates. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a world where the value of your money is continuously going down, keeping in mind the staggering inflation, a senior citizen can still earn an interest rate of more than 9 percent. Yes! Here is a list of banks where a citizen above the age of 60 can earn more than or equal to at least a 9 percent interest rate. So, you can check whether you yourself or your parents are eligible and get benefited from the best interest rates.

1. Unity Small Finance Bank

Unity Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 9.50 percent on senior citizen fixed deposits of varying terms.

You may like to read

2. Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives senior citizens an interest rate of 9.6 percent on fixed deposits maturing in five years.

3. North Eastern Small Finance Bank

North East Small Finance Bank gives senior citizens an interest rate of 9.25 percent on fixed deposits.

4. Fincare Small Finance Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank provided senior citizens with an interest rate of 9.11 percent on fixed deposits.

5. Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank provided senior citizens with an interest rate of 9 percent on fixed deposits.

Eligibility For Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit

Residents aged 60 and up can book FDs at advantageous interest rates. Furthermore, certain banks and NBFCs provide higher interest rates to super-older citizens aged 80 and up. For example, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and RBL Bank provide super-elderly persons with an additional 0.75 percent interest rate on top of the usual fixed deposit rates. Furthermore, super senior FD depositors receive an additional 0.80 percent p.a. interest rate from Punjab National Bank, the report said.

Documents Required To Open A Senior Citizen FD Account

If a depositor desires to open an FD at the same bank where he or she already has a savings or current account, he or she can log on to net banking or mobile banking and open an account straight away, or simply visit the branch with the necessary documents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.