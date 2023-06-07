Home

If you start early and invest regularly, maximum returns will come to your investments. Start today so that you don't regret tomorrow.

5 Best Investment Options For Young Salaried Employees. Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: If you have recently gotten your first job and are looking for the best investment options, this post is for you.

When you get your first job and, consequently, your first salary, most of the time, you are too young to know everything about personal finance and investment options, and because of this lack of knowledge, you continuously lose the option to grow your money.

In this post, we will help you decide the best investment options that you can choose to reach financial stability at an early stage of your life.

Here is a list of investment options that you can consider:

Investments In Fixed Deposits:

If you are a person who wants fixed income or returns on your investments irrespective of market conditions, fixed deposits are the option that you must consider. From the time of our great-grandparents, the investment in fixed deposits was considered a safe investment, and today, it is still one of the most reliable investment options.

According to AngelOne, you can pick between cumulative and non-cumulative FD options based on your financial goals. If you want to maximise your earnings, a cumulative FD may provide higher returns at maturity; nevertheless, a non-cumulative FD may provide periodic income.

It is important to note that you can also take a loan based on your fixed deposits.

Investments In Recurrent Deposits:

Recurring deposits are somewhat similar to fixed deposits but are investable at regular intervals. This means that you do not need to invest all your money at once, as you do in FD, but invest periodically as per your needs.

Investments In The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP):

SIPs are somewhat similar to RDs, but with a little bit higher market risk involved. You are required to select the amount of recurring investment and the type of investment you want to proceed with, and then you can start investing. Remember, if you start early and invest regularly, maximum returns will come to your investments.

Investments In Gold:

Whatever the market situation, the investment in gold remains evergreen. If you want an investment that is more acceptable in society and has somewhat good returns too, gold is the best investment for you.

Investment In the Public Provident Fund:

The Public Provident Fund is a government-backed investment choice that provides a safe and secure way to grow your money over time. Contributions made to the PPF during the course of the investment period result in a cumulative return, and there are also login details using which you can check your investments.

