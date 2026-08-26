5 big financial changes from September 1: How New LPG, FD and tax rules will affect your pocket

New Rules September 2026: Many changes are set to take effect from September 1 which will directly impact your pocket.

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5 big financial changes from September 1: How New LPG, FD and tax rules will affect your pocket (AI image)

With the beginning of September, several significant changes will be implemented. These changes could impact the lives of ordinary people, from their spending to their savings. Changes in banking, gas cylinders, taxes, credit cards, travel, and other important regulations can directly impact your pocketbook. Many changes may result in higher payments, while others may provide relief.

Therefore, it’s crucial to stay informed about all these changes before September begins. If you have any important work to complete under any regulations, don’t wait for the deadline. Completing the necessary procedures on time can help avoid extra charges. Therefore, keep an eye on all the major changes taking effect in September.

Changes related to your trip

Starting September 1st, passengers traveling abroad from India will no longer need to have their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters. Passengers will now be able to complete the immigration process by presenting their electronic boarding pass on their mobile phone or a printed copy. Officials will not stamp the boarding pass. The Bureau of Immigration has made this change to simplify and expedite the process. This will reduce unnecessary work for passengers and eliminate the hassle of poorly visible stamps. This rule applies to international passengers traveling outside India.

If you earn income from business or a profession, it’s crucial to choose the correct form when filing your ITR. Those whose accounts are not required to be audited for assessment year 2026-27 must file their returns by August 31, 2026. ITR-4, or Sugam, is for those filing returns under the presumptive tax scheme and have business income up to ₹50 lakh. ITR-3 is for those who don’t fall under the scope of ITR-4, such as those with incomes exceeding ₹50 lakh, those with full accounts, or those involved in F&O trading.

FD rules

Banks are changing some rules related to FDs. Under the new rules, banks will be required to disclose interest rates on large deposits of ₹3 crore or more on their websites by 10:10 am every business day. Different bank branches will not be able to offer different interest rates for the same amount deposited on the same day. However, banks can set different interest rates for large deposits. These changes will not have much impact on small FDs held by ordinary people. The new rules aim to increase transparency in interest rates and make the banking system more clear. However, these changes will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Changes for LPG gas cylinder booking

Households with cooking gas have received some relief. For those who failed to complete their e-KYC for their LPG connection by August 23, the deadline has been extended to August 31. This means that you will no longer be able to complete eKYC from September 1st. This e-KYC or Aadhaar biometric confirmation is mandatory, otherwise you will not receive the cylinder at the domestic rate. Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL have already informed people to complete the process quickly. Remaining customers will receive a message informing them of the new date. Complete the process on time to prevent disruptions in gas supply.

These changes will also be implemented

Additionally, LPG gas cylinder prices may also change in September. Bank FD interest rates are also expected to change, impacting your savings and returns. ATF prices may also change. Furthermore, ATM charges are also expected to change. All these changes could impact the public’s pockets in different ways, so it’s important to keep an eye on the new rates and regulations in early September.