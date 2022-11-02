Proof Of Life Certificate: Citizens who have been getting a monthly pension from the Central Government are required to submit Proof Of Life or an Annual Life Certificate, also called Jeevan Pramaan to the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) every year to keep the flow and get the pension without any hindrance. The Proof Of Life or an Annual Life Certificate is proof that the pensioner is alive, to put it straight, it is proof of existence.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Big News For Pensioners, Centre Issues Notification on Dearness Relief Payment

FOR PENSIONERS 80 AND ABOVE

Pensioners are required to submit “Life Certificates” from November 1 onwards every year. The government has made special provisions for senior citizens who are 80 years and above by providing them with extra time hence they can now submit their certificates from October 1. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Punjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees

Also, different options are provided by the government to make it easy for pensioners to submit life certificates. Also Read - Good News For Senior Citizens: Now Access Pension Certificate Via DigiLocker. Step-By-Step Guide

OPTIONS TO SUBMIT LIFE CERTIFICATES

The obvious one is by physically visiting the Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) like banks, post offices, and state/UT government offices or choosing to submit it digitally.

If for some reason the pensioner is not able to or doesn’t want to appear before the PDA physically, they can submit the life certificate signed by any designated official in the prescribed format. According to the Scheme Booklet issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPIO), such pensioners are exempted from personal appearance.

JEEVAN PRAMAAN PORTAL

Pensioners can use the Jeevan Pramaan Portal to submit their annual life certificates online. Here, pensioners have to download the Jeevan Pramaan application form and provide biometrics captured through UIDAI-mandated devices. The UIDAI maintains a list of all devices permissible to record a person’s biometrics for Jeevan Pramaan digital certificate.

POSTINFO APPLICATION FROM GOOGLE PLAYSTORE

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman in 2020. Pensioners can utilise the facility by downloading the Postinfo application from Google PlayStore.

DOORSTEP BANKING SERVICE

The government also provides doorstep banking services for the generation and collection of life certificates through the Alliance. It comprises 12 public sector banks that provide services in 100 major cities.

A pensioner can book the service through the Doorstep Banking (DSB) mobile application, the official website of DSB, or toll-free numbers – 18001213721 and 18001037188.

FACE AUTHENTICATION TECHNOLOGY

Another method to submit a life certificate is using face authentication technology based on UIDAI Aadhaar software. It allows pensioners to generate digital life certificates from an android device. A live photo of the pensioner has to be captured through the smartphone and then uploaded on the Jeevan Pramaan app to create a digital life certificate.