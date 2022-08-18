5 Highest-paid CEOs In India’s IT Sector: HCL, the tech giant, in its annual report, revealed that it has given a compensation of Rs 123.13 crore ($16.52 million) to its chief executive officer (CEO) C Vijayakumar in the year 2021. With a remuneration of this much amount, Vijayakumar has become the highest-paid Indian CEO among the country’s software companies.Also Read - After Apple, These Companies END Work From Home, Ask Employees to be in Office. Deets Here

"Mr. C. Vijayakumar did not receive any remuneration from the Company, however, he received remuneration [Including Long-term Incentive ("LTI")] of USD 16.52 million (equivalent Rs 123.13 crores) from HCL America Inc., a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," the company said in the annual report released at the end of July.

If the HCL CEO received Rs 123 crores in salary, there is no doubt that the CEOs of other IT biggies must have received a purse of an almost similar figure. Maybe a bit of up or down.

Let’s check it right here

2. At No. 2 we have Thierry Delaporte, the Wipro CEO who took home an annual salary compensation Rs 79.80 crore for the year 2021-2022 as per the company’s annual report. This amount includes Rs 13.2 crore in salary and allowances; Rs 19.3 crore in commissions and variable pay; and Rs 31.8 crore in other incentives. Thierry Delaporte joined Wipro in July 2020 and is the second-highest paid CEO in India.

3. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh with a salary of Rs 71.02 crore is at No. 3. Salil Parekh’s salary, as per Infosys’ annual report, went up to Rs 71.02 crore in the financial year 2022. It includes Rs 52.33 crore from exercising RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) granted to him earlier. A few months ago, the IT firm hiked Parekh’s remuneration to Rs 79.75 crore. Salil Parekh became the CEO of Infosys in January 2018.

4. CP Gurnani, Tech Mahindra CEO is at No. 4 with a salary of Rs 63.4 crore. CP Gurnani has been at the helm of Tech Mahindra since 2012. The total amount, as per Tech Mahindra’s annual report, includes salary, stock compensation benefits, and post-employment benefits for one year.

5. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO TCS is at No. 5 with a salary of Rs 25.75 crore in FY22, up by 27% from last year. As per the company’s annual report, Gopinathan received Rs 1.5 crore in salary, while the benefits and allowances were at Rs 2.25 crore and the commission (from profits) was at Rs 22 crore.