New Delhi: Amid the upbeat market sentiment, as many as five top companies, including Kalyan Jewellers India and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile game company Nazara Technologies are set to come out with their initial public offering (IPO) this week. Together these IPOs are expected to raise Rs. 3,764 crore this week which is said to be as one of the busiest for IPOs in a very long time. The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors. Shares of these companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.
While Kalyan Jewellers India opened its IPO today (Tuesday), Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin their IPO on Wednesday. And, Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries had already launched their IPOs on Monday.
Here's all you need to know about the top 5 IPOs which is opening this week:
- Kalyan Jewellers IPO: The company will open its three-day IPO on March 16 with an estimate to raise Rs 1,175 crore. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 375 crore. Kalyan Jewellers’ promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, would sell up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route. The company has set the price band at Rs 86-87 a share for the initial share-sale, which will conclude on March 18.
- Nazara Technologies IPO: Gaming firm Nazara Technologies’ Rs 583-crore public issue will see sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the IPO include Mitter Infotech LLP, a promoter of the company, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Good Game Investment Trust, IndexArb Securities and Azimuth Investments. The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. The company’s IPO will be open for subscription during March 17-19 with a price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 a share for the issue.
- Laxmi Organic Industries IPO: Specialty chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries’ initial public offer opened on Monday and was subscribed 2.28 times on the first day of subscription. On first day of the issue, the IPO received bids for 7,42,26,635 shares against 3,25,58,138 shares on offer, as per NSE data. Laxmi Organics’ IPO consists of fresh issuance of shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The price range for the Mumbai-based company”s offer is Rs 129-130 per share and will be open for public subscription till March 17. On Friday, the company garnered Rs 180 crore from anchor investors. The company has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries, including China, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.
- Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: This company will open its Rs 582.33 crore IPO for subscription on March 17 and it will conclude on March 19. The IPO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,43,070 equity shares by existing shareholders. Those offering shares through the OFS route include International Financial Corporation (IFC), Gaja Capital, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, DWM (International) Mauritius Ltd and Americorp Ventures. The bank has fixed a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale. At the upper end of the issue, the IPO would fetch Rs 582 crore. The small finance bank has proposed to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.
- Craftsman Automation Ltd IPO: Automobile components manufacturer Craftsman Automation opened its initial public offer for subscription on Monday. The Craftsman Automation IPO received 55 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding. The Rs 824-crore offer received bids for 21,31,410 shares against 38,69,714 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 9 per cent and that for retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.06 times. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares. The offer is in a price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. Craftsman Automation on Friday raised a little over Rs 247 crore from anchor investors.