New Delhi: Amid the upbeat market sentiment, as many as five top companies, including Kalyan Jewellers India and ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile game company Nazara Technologies are set to come out with their initial public offering (IPO) this week. Together these IPOs are expected to raise Rs. 3,764 crore this week which is said to be as one of the busiest for IPOs in a very long time. The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors. Shares of these companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.

While Kalyan Jewellers India opened its IPO today (Tuesday), Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin their IPO on Wednesday. And, Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries had already launched their IPOs on Monday.

Here's all you need to know about the top 5 IPOs which is opening this week: