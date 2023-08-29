Home

Business

5 Major Financial Rules Changing in September: What You Need to Know

5 Major Financial Rules Changing in September: What You Need to Know

The SBI WeCare scheme, which offers an interest rate of 7.50% for senior citizens for a tenure of 5 years and above, will also end on September 30, 2023. Finally, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will stop providing free Aadhaar card update after September 14, 2023.

New Delhi: The new month of September is just around the corner, and with it comes a number of major changes to financial rules in India. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days. This will prepare the audience for the details of the changes that will be released in the coming days.

Trending Now

1. Axis Bank To Charge Annual Fee for Magnus Credit Card From September 1

Axis Bank, a leading private sector bank in India, will start charging an annual fee of Rs 12,500 for its Magnus Credit Card from September 1, 2023. This is a change from the current policy, which waives the annual fee for the card if the customer spends Rs 25 lakh in the preceding card anniversary year.

You may like to read

2. The Rs 2,000 Notes Will No Longer Be In Use

The Rs 2000 note would no longer be in circulation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared in May. The central bank set a 23 May 2023 to 30 September 2023 deadline for exchanging or depositing 2000 note denominations. In this case, you should swap the 2000 rupee note as quickly as possible if you haven’t already.

3. IDBI Amrit Mahotsav FD

IDBI has launched a special FD scheme. The name of this FD of IDBI is Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme. In this FD scheme of 375 days, the general citizen gets 7.10 percent interest and the senior citizen gets 7.60 percent interest. Whereas, under FD of 444 days, the common citizen is getting interest at the rate of 7.15 percent and the senior citizen is getting 7.65 percent.

4. SBI We Care Ends On September 30, 2023

The SBI WeCare scheme is a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme offered by State Bank of India (SBI) for senior citizens. Under this scheme, senior citizens can earn an interest rate of 7.50% for a tenure of 5 years and above. The scheme is available till September 30, 2023.

5. Aadhar Free Updates

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will stop providing free Aadhaar card update after September 14, 2023. This means that people who want to update their Aadhaar card after this date will have to pay a fee of Rs. 50.

The UIDAI has said that the decision to stop free Aadhaar card update was taken in order to recover the cost of providing the service. The UIDAI said that the fee will help to ensure the sustainability of the Aadhaar program.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES