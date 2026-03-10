Home

Circoloco began in 1999 at Ibiza's DC-10 club and today is one of the world's leading underground music and lifestyle brands, with events in cities such as Ibiza, London, Paris, New York, Miami, Tulum and Dubai.

Shares of THIS company hit 5 percent upper circuit even as markets remains volatile

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. shares hit a 5% upper circuit today. The stock is trading up 5% at ₹30.16 on the BSE. The surge in the stock comes as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply after two days of massive decline, following a drop in crude oil prices and recovery in global markets amid hopes that the conflict in West Asia could conclude soon. Amid this surge, the stock gained as the company has provided significant information provided by the company.

In its latest exchange filing on Monday, the company announced that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host the Circoloco Mumbai 2026 event in Mumbai. The event will take place on April 19, 2026, at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, marking the first time India will be part of the global Circoloco circuit.

The Mumbai edition will feature a line-up of international artists, including DJs like Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Chris Stussy, Mau P, Beltran, Jamback, and Sweeley. The event will be held at Jio World Garden, which will have a capacity of over 9,000 people, a backstage capacity of over 500, and over 50 premium tables. According to the company, the event will strengthen XORA World’s experiential portfolio and create new opportunities for global lifestyle and music events in India.

Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairman and Director of the company, said that Circoloco is not just an event but a globally respected cultural platform. Bringing it to Mumbai is the next step in XORA World’s growth. He added that by adding India to the global Circoloco map, the company is establishing itself as an integrated hospitality and experiential company with the capability to organise international-class events. This move also strengthens the company’s long-term vision of creating a larger lifestyle ecosystem alongside its core food and beverage business.

