New Delhi: Apple Inc is no longer the world’s most valuable company. According to a report by AFP, owing to rising oil prices, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil-producing company, has become the largest company by market capitalisation (M-cap) too. The surge in inflation in the past few weeks has led to a fall in demand for tech stocks, including Apple. According to market data, Saudi Aramco was valued at $2.72 trillion as the trading closed on Wednesday. Apple, on the other hand, was valued at $2.37 trillion.Also Read - LIC IPO Allotment Today; Direct Link To Check Share Allotment Status Here
Apple, however, stays as the most valued tech company in the world. Early in 2022, Apple became the first company to be valued at $3 trillion. But Apple shares have fallen 20 per cent since then and Aramco’s shares have surged 28 per cent. Microsoft is the second most valued tech company with a valuation of $1.95 trillion. Also Read - Apple To Do Away With Lightning Port In iPhones, Get USB-C In 2023: Report
Why Did Apple Fall Behind Saudi Aramco?
Also Read - Apple Releases New Software Update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max
- China Covid-19 Lockdown: Major cities in China have been under strict lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cases. Apple manufactures a lot of its products in China. The company had earlier said that the lockdown in China could lead to further strain on supply chains and can harm the June quarter results by $4-$8 billion.
- Higher Labour Costs: The work from home (WFH) demand in most companies has led to a rise in labour and operating costs.
- High Attrition Rates: The attrition rates in companies have been on the higher side since the outbreak of Covid-19. To retain the employees, the companies have been made to change their policies, which has also pushed the operating costs higher.
- Oil Price Rise: Saudi Aramco’s profits have jumped 124 per cent from the last year. This is primarily due to a surge in oil prices due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.
- Inflation: The inflation numbers across the globe have been rising. In the US, the inflation rate has touched the highest figure in 40 years. This has led to a fall in demand for tech stocks.