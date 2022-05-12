New Delhi: Apple Inc is no longer the world’s most valuable company. According to a report by AFP, owing to rising oil prices, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil-producing company, has become the largest company by market capitalisation (M-cap) too. The surge in inflation in the past few weeks has led to a fall in demand for tech stocks, including Apple. According to market data, Saudi Aramco was valued at $2.72 trillion as the trading closed on Wednesday. Apple, on the other hand, was valued at $2.37 trillion.Also Read - LIC IPO Allotment Today; Direct Link To Check Share Allotment Status Here

Apple, however, stays as the most valued tech company in the world. Early in 2022, Apple became the first company to be valued at $3 trillion. But Apple shares have fallen 20 per cent since then and Aramco’s shares have surged 28 per cent. Microsoft is the second most valued tech company with a valuation of $1.95 trillion. Also Read - Apple To Do Away With Lightning Port In iPhones, Get USB-C In 2023: Report

Why Did Apple Fall Behind Saudi Aramco?