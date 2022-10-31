New Delhi: Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from November 1, which will directly impact people at all levels. These changes include electricity subsidy rules, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, and LPG prices among others. In this article, we have created a list of the new rules as they will have a significant effect on the common man’s pocket and thus one should know it all in detail to avoid any inconvenience in day-to-day life.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th Installment: Rs 16,000 Crore Credited Into Eligible Farmers' Account. Steps to Check Status Online Here

5 BIG Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1