New Delhi: Several changes will kick in for financial transactions from November 1, which will directly impact people at all levels. These changes include electricity subsidy rules, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, and LPG prices among others. In this article, we have created a list of the new rules as they will have a significant effect on the common man's pocket and thus one should know it all in detail to avoid any inconvenience in day-to-day life.
5 BIG Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1
- KYC mandatory for insurance claims: From Nov 1st, KYC will be mandatory for insurance policies. Issuing a statement, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had stated that KYC verification will become mandatory for health and general insurance from November 01, 2022. Currently, KYC verification is voluntary. “The deadline won’t be extended further in this regard”, it further noted.
- OTP for home delivery of LPG cylinder: While booking LPG cylinders, consumers will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. The cylinders will be delivered at their doorstep only if they give their OTP at the time of delivery.
- New rule of electricity subsidy in Delhi: New rules for electricity subsidy will kick in from tomorrow. CM Kejriwal had last month announced October 31 as the deadline to apply for power subsidy for the month. He had said that those who do not apply for the subsidy will have to pay their non-subsidised bills but can apply next month. There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail the subsidy.
- Four-digit HSN code mandatory for GST return: From November 1, it will be mandatory for taxpayers to provide a four-digit HSN code in the GST return with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore.
- New timetable for trains: Indian Railways has announced a new timetable for several long distance trains with effect from November 1. If reports are to be believed, timings of 13,000 passengers trains, 7,000 goods trains will change. Besides, timings of 30 Rajdhani trains running across the country will also change from November 1.