5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Applying For Education Loan

You need to learn more about the programme you intend to enroll in and compare it to the overall loan amount you are requesting.

New Delhi: Today, getting a good university in India or abroad is almost proportionate to having good money to fund the whole education process. If you do not have the necessary funds to complete your studies, you will ultimately have to reconsider your decision. But wait, there’s a way — an education loan. The easiest solution is getting an education loan. But before taking a loan, one should be very cautious, as the servicing of the loan must be done on time, fulfilling all the required terms.

You need to consider more than just default rates and repayment plans in order to evaluate loans properly. You need to learn more about the programme you intend to enrol in and compare it to the overall loan amount you are requesting. Moreover, the ability to repay it must also be evaluated honestly. You must carefully evaluate this choice because it will likely be the first significant financial one you will make in your life, the report from the Financial Express said.

Eligibility

The requirements for borrowing student loans vary depending on the lender. While some institutions solely provide loans for students studying abroad, others provide loans for both domestic and international studies. A co-applicant, who can be a parent, a guardian, a spouse, etc., is occasionally required. The loan may only be accessible for particular programmes or even those offered in particular nations, as per Mint’s report.

Interest Rates

A student’s direct expenses during the loan tenure are his interest fees and processing fees. The types of courses, universities, and academic records that are used to determine these loans’ interest rates Interest rates are also influenced by a number of variables, including collateral and credit scores. To obtain the lowest rate feasible, students should raise their credit score prior to loan applications.

Coverage of Tuition, Living Expenses

One should clearly know before taking a loan whether the loan covers only the tuition fees or the living expenses too. If the candidate thinks that he or she can afford to pay the living expenses, they can reduce the amount of the loan by reducing the portion of the living expenses.

Margin Money

Lenders typically expect borrowers to pay for a portion of their educational expenses out of their own pockets. However, no margin money is needed for student loans up to Rs 4 lakh. For Indian and international courses, respectively, loans over Rs 4 lakh demand margin money of 5% and 15%. However, certain lenders, including SBI, do not charge margin fees for courses taken at prestigious universities, as per the report in Financial Express.

College And Bank/NBFC Collaboration

Many educational institutions collaborate with banks and NBFCs to set up student loans. Therefore, prospective students for higher education should inquire with their university or institute about any agreements for educational loans that they may have with banks or NBFCs. Such partnerships may facilitate the faster processing of loans and the acquisition of educational loans with reduced interest rates, the report said.

