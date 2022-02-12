New Delhi: Indian share markets saw high volatility after US inflation figures were revealed last week. After the RBI announced its monetary policy, keeping the interest rates unchanged, the Indian share markets saw high volatility. The speculation around rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept the traders on their toes.Also Read - Baba Ramdev-Led Ruchi Soya To Launch FPO By February-End. Complete Details Here
The interest rate on 10-year bond yields grew to 2 per cent, triggering a major sell-off in share markets. Nasdaq, Dow Jones remained muted throughout the week. Sensex and Nifty50 too closed in red on Friday. Here are 5 things to watch out for in the stock market next week.
- Russia Ukraine Tensions: According to a latest claim by US President Joe Biden, Russia could attack Ukraine any time now. The rising geopolitical tensions have lowered the sentiment of investors. According to experts, a piece of negative news from the region can impact the share markets in India in a major way.
- LIC IPO DRHP: LIC IPO has been a highly anticipated event among Indian investors. According to a report by Mint, investors must keep an eye on the news around LIC IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The DRHP will lay the details like the size of the IPO and valuation of the company, in front of the people.
- Rupee vs Dollar: Indian rupee hit new lows on Friday. The value of the rupee fell down to Rs 75.58. The report by Mint stated that it may hit Rs 76 soon. The change may lead to more foreign investors fishing the money out of the Indian share markets.
- Inflation Figures: Last week the US inflation figures hit the highest levels in the four last decades. Along with this, the impending Russia-Ukraine conflict may raise the crude oil prices to $100 per barrel, according to Mint. The inflation figures may trigger a bear run in the Indian share markets.
- Q3 Results: A lot of companies are set to announce the third-quarter results in the coming week. ITC announced its Q3 results yesterday. The results must be closely followed by the investors in the upcoming week.