New Delhi: Indian share markets saw high volatility after US inflation figures were revealed last week. After the RBI announced its monetary policy, keeping the interest rates unchanged, the Indian share markets saw high volatility. The speculation around rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept the traders on their toes.Also Read - Baba Ramdev-Led Ruchi Soya To Launch FPO By February-End. Complete Details Here

The interest rate on 10-year bond yields grew to 2 per cent, triggering a major sell-off in share markets. Nasdaq, Dow Jones remained muted throughout the week. Sensex and Nifty50 too closed in red on Friday. Here are 5 things to watch out for in the stock market next week. Also Read - Sensex Closes Over 700 Points Lower, Nifty Ends Below 17,400 On February 11