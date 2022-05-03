Akshaya Tritiya | New Delhi: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya and Eid ul-Fitr are being celebrated in India on the same day, May 3. In India, there is a tradition of buying gold on this auspicious day. However, in the last few years, the tradition has taken the form of a corporate festival. The users thus need to keep themselves safe against any fraud or cheating while buying gold or diamond. This Akshaya Tritiya, save yourself from the fraud using these 5 tips.Also Read - Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On Akshaya Tritiya | Gold Rate Today

1. Check Hallmark Before Buying Gold

It is necessary that buyers check the hallmark on the gold or gold jewellery they are buying to save themselves from fraud. Also, the hallmark number must be mentioned on the bill issued by the seller. Under hallmark, generally, jewellery from 18 to 22 carat is sold. For the unversed, 24-carat gold is too malleable to be made into jewellery. It needs to be mixed with silver and other metals in order to turn into jewellery.

2. Know about the amount of wax filled in the jewellery

In India, generally, the gold ornaments are filled with wax and shells to give them the desired shape. When a jeweller buys the gold back from a customer, they remove the wax and then weigh the gold. This can impact the price of the jewellery from 10 to 30 per cent. A buyer must ask the jeweller about the wax in the jewellery before selling.

3. Meenakari jewellery is costlier

Meenakari turns the jewellery into a more beautiful and presentable form. But it must be noted that meenakari jewellery is costlier than other forms of gold jewellery. The weight of the paint on the jewellery ranges from 5-12 per cent but it is not received back when the customer sells the gold to a jeweller. It must be remembered that gold with too much paint must not be bought in order to get the maximum price.

4. Don’t buy gems at the price of gold

The jewels in the jewellery enhance the beauty of the ornament. These are widely used in rings and tops. Their weight must be properly inspected before buying the jewellery. The advisable range of the weight of gems is around 5-15 per cent.

5. Lab Grown Diamond is cheap

It must be noted that not all diamonds are that costly. Only the natural diamond is costly. The lab-grown diamond is cheaper. It is grown artificially in a lab. Usually, there is not much difference when it comes to the looks through a naked eye. But buyers must get the diamond thoroughly tested for purity before buying.