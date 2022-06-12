UPI Fraud | New Delhi: UPI stands for United Payments Interface. It is a centralized system that integrates the bank accounts of an individual in a single mobile application and allows them to transfer money online. However, this has opened new avenues for online fraudsters to dupe money. UPI fraud has become a common menace and a reality in the fast-growing digital world.Also Read - A Step By Step Guide To Download eAadhar Card Online Here

Here are 5 tips to protect yourself from UPI fraud in India