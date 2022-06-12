UPI Fraud | New Delhi: UPI stands for United Payments Interface. It is a centralized system that integrates the bank accounts of an individual in a single mobile application and allows them to transfer money online. However, this has opened new avenues for online fraudsters to dupe money. UPI fraud has become a common menace and a reality in the fast-growing digital world.Also Read - A Step By Step Guide To Download eAadhar Card Online Here
Here are 5 tips to protect yourself from UPI fraud in India
- UPI Pin: The UPI PIN must never be shared with anyone. Especially with the ones who are claiming to be government or bank officials. The messages related to losing access to your bank account or updating the number have become a common happening across the country. Beware, if someone is asking for your UPI Pin, they are most likely fraudsters.
- UPI Pin Change: One must regularly change the UPI Pin. If not monthly, change your UPI Pin at least on a quarterly basis.
- UPI Transaction Limit: You must set a daily UPI transaction limit using the mobile app. This ensures that even if the account is hacked, the fraudsters do not withdraw excess money from your account.
- Mobile safety: Keep your mobile phone locked. Under no circumstances should the mobile phone be given to any stranger or to someone who claims to be a government representative. No real government official will ever ask you for it.
- Be safe while surfing: Sometimes you may be tempted to transfer money to some unknown mobile number in order to receive the ‘reward’. It must be avoided at all costs. Online payments should only be made if you know about the authenticity of the website.