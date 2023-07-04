Home

5 Women Entrepreneurs Revolutionising Healthcare With Innovative Solutions

In a world where gender equality and women's empowerment are gaining momentum, the healthcare sector is witnessing a powerful wave of transformation led by women entrepreneurs.

New Delhi: In a world where gender equality and women’s empowerment are gaining momentum, the healthcare sector is witnessing a powerful wave of transformation led by women entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders are breaking barriers, challenging norms, and driving innovation to create a more inclusive and women-centric approach to healthcare. These trailblazing women are revolutionizing the industry with innovative solutions and technologies. Here, we highlight women-led health startups that are all set to break all records.

1. Ritika Jain

Ritika Jain is the Founder and CEO of Nutrabooti, a one-of-its-kind D2C based nutraceutical brand in India empowering individuals to live healthier for longer. As the visionary driving force behind the organization, she skilfully orchestrates the company’s upward trajectory by meticulously crafting innovative product offerings and cultivating a dynamic, holistic health ecosystem that fosters exponential business expansion.

The brand’s core mission is to offer high-quality products that combine the nutritional benefits of pharmaceuticals with the health advantages derived from ancient medicinal herbs, known as jaribootis.

2. Dr Saroj Gupta

Dr. Saroj Gupta Founder and CEO of MyDigiRecords, a platform that is committed to empowering individuals and enabling them to make informed healthcare decisions by providing them with full control over their health information.

Dr. Saroj comes with a prolific academic background. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Dental Surgery from SDM, India, and has completed her General Practice Residency at University Health, Kansas City. Dr. Saroj has also done a fellowship as a Geriatric Dentist at the esteemed Harvard University and holds an Executive MBA from Rockhurst University. Her 25+-year professional journey is just as illustrious as her academic one.

3. Nupur Jha

Nupur Jha is the Co Founder and COO of DC Doctor’s Choice. She established the company based on the principle that nobody should settle for the second best, with his offering of international science-backed supplements for varying needs that do not compromise on quality. The value proposition of DC Doctor’s Choice lies in its relentless pursuit of delivering premium quality products. It sources only the finest imported ingredients, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of purity and effectiveness.

Nupur is working on building a brand by the athletes, for the athletes. As a pioneer in the space, DC Doctor’s Choice has achieved remarkable milestones that reflect its exceptional standing. The brand takes pride in being recognized as one of the top 5 brands in sports nutrition on Amazon, a testament to its relentless customer trust and satisfaction nationwide. With seamless online and offline availability, fitness enthusiasts have unparalleled access to DC Doctor’s Choice products that make their fitness journey hassle-free and rewarding.

4. Aarti Gill

Aarti Gill is the Co-founder, and CEO of OZiva. Aarti’s technical and marketing wizardry alongside her youthful disposition and passion towards health & fitness as a way of life has been the driving force behind the rise of Oziva. OZiva, under her able leadership also has grown 4x in the year 2020-21 and has also gained massive popularity amongst consumers of varied ages and geographies. OZiva was born out of sheer passion to make healthier living simpler and the brand now empowers millions across the country with its clean, plant based nutrition. She brings along strong business acumen and deep consumer understanding that has helped OZiva grow leaps and bounds in the past few years.

5. Jyoti Dabas

Jyoti Dabas is the Co- Founder of Fittr, one of the world’s largest online fitness & nutrition platforms and communities and CEO at INFS – India’s largest Online Fitness Certification Institute.

As a founding member, her role is to uphold the quality of the courses offered by INFS and to ensure the company lives up to the expectations of the stakeholders. She aims to increase the number of quality Fitness Professionals in the country and create opportunities where these professionals can earn at par with other service industries.

Apart from her many academic achievements, Jyoti is an entrepreneur at heart. Having served more than seven years in the field of Banking and Consulting in London and India, she stepped out of her comfort zone to explore her interests in the Fitness Industry. Her short stint with a startup and as a freelancer in Corporate Wellness somehow connected the dots and led her to like-minded individuals to set the foundation for Fittr – The world’s largest online fitness & nutrition community. Leveraging her years of professional experience in analytics, critical thinking, problem solving, building consensus, and managing teams, Jyoti went ahead to set up INFS in 2016.

