50 bps RBI rate hike certain amid 6% inflation: SBI Research; MPC member flags cost pressures Indian economy faces

An SBI Research report projects a jumbo 50 bps repo rate hike by the RBI in December amid 6% inflation, while MPC member Dr. Saugata Bhattacharya flags input-cost pressures facing the Indian economy.

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RBI (Image: FIle/PTI)

New Delhi: A jumbo 50 basis points (bps) repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its December monetary policy now looks certain, with a 25 bps hike emerging as an outlier amid inflation hitting 6 per cent, irrespective of strong Q2 GDP growth, according to an SBI Research report released on Sunday. Meanwhile, ahead of the December 4 policy decision, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Dr. Saugata Bhattacharya flagged the growing transmission of higher input costs into output prices.

What does SBI Research say on expected repo rate hike by the RBI?

SBI Research had called as early as in October of a hike by 50 bps but revised the call given the strong domestic fundamentals including rupee appreciation, strong capital inflows and inflation undershooting to 25 bps in a subsequent report in November.

“The call for a 25 bps hike looked perfect and is, in fact, a calibrated tightening environment against easing pressure on rupee, robust capital inflows, unsustainable AI valuations and promises of technology testing the waters of reality, stock market correction and hence financial stability concerns, till emerging concerns seems to have caught on regulator mind.

RBI MPC member flags growing transmission of higher input costs into output price

Addressing the outlook for inflation at 7th International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought (GIT 2026), hosted by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), Dr. Saugata Bhattacharya, Member of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee which will on 4th December will decide on the repo rate hike said that the growing transmission of higher input costs into output prices, noting that producers are increasingly passing on elevated costs to consumers.

On the possibility of a hike in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to deal with excessive surplus liquidity generated by FCNR(B) swap scheme and accelerating credit growth, Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India and Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) cautioned that such a move could prove counterproductive by increasing banks’ cost of funds.

The International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought is the signature thought-leadership initiative of IIM Kozhikode.

RBI likely to raise inflation forecasts in December policy

The RBI is likely to raise inflation forecasts in December policy for subsequent quarters in 2027 to justify such rate action. The Central Bank is more comfortable through textbook liquidity management by keeping call rates close to policy rate and not pushing it towards the end of the corridor by aligning with MSF rate and hence stealth rate hike through liquidity tightening not an option, said the report.

(With inputs from agencies)