New Delhi: In a major development, more than 50 per cent of the directors of Unitech have resigned recently. The development comes two years after the Supreme Court ordered an overhaul of the company's board of directors, according to a report by the Times of India. Recently, NBCC ex-chairman A K Mittal and Hiranandani group's Niranjan Hiranandani too have joined the list of the directors who have resigned from the company.

Who Else Have Resigned?

According to the reports, HDFC MD Renu Sud Karnad and SBI former MD B Sriram have resigned from the company a few months ago and Hiranandani group founder and MD Niranjan Hiranandani and NBCC former chairman and MD A K Mittal have also tendered their resignations.

After the resignation of several directors, Unitech is now left with former transport secretary YS Malik as its chairman and managing director, CPWD former director Prabhakar Singh and auditor Girish Ahuja to look after the company, the Times of India report claimed.

Why So Many Directors Resigned?

Several directors have resigned in the recent past as Unitech has not seen much progress on the delivery of flats to homebuyers. It must be noted that the number of homebuyers is around 10,000, some of them have even booked these flats over a decade ago.

Talking about their move to move out of Unitech, two of the directors said things were not going right on the ground. Among Unitech, Jaypee and Amrapali; only Aprapali is said to have seen good progress, according to the report.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the board of management of Unitech Group to upload on its website the timeline for completion of its stalled projects for the benefit of the hassled home buyers.

The apex court also asked the management to upload within 48 hours the newly revised payment plan under which the home buyer is required to make payments and asked the flat buyers to give their suggestions or feedback, if any, to the board of management, which would facilitate the court in passing the orders in this regard.