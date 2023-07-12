Home

50th GST Council Meet: Popcorns In Cinema Halls, Imported Medicines To Get Cheaper, Tax Imposed On Online Gaming | Key Points

The main highlight of the GST Council meeting is the 28 per cent tax imposed on the full value of online gaming which is likely a setback for Indian online gamers

New Delhi: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council’s 50th meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded yesterday. The meeting was also attended by MoS (F) Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman CBIC Vivek Johri, Member GST and Member Tax Policy, CBIC among others.

The GST rates have been slashed down to 5 per cent in case of four items. The council also exempted GST on several imported pharma products. The main highlight of the GST Council meeting is the 28 per cent tax imposed on the full value of online gaming which is likely a setback for Indian online gamers. The Revenue Secretary also clarified concerns related to ED interference in GSTN.

50th GST Council Meeting: Key Highlights

The council exempted cancer-related drugs, medicines for rare diseases, and food products for special medical purposes from GST. The council approved a GST rate reduction on four items. These are (1) Uncooked, unfried, and extruded snack palettes to a GST rate of 5 per cent from 18 per cent, (2) Fish soluble paste to see 5 per cent GST rate from earlier 18 per cent, (3) LD slag to be at par with blast furnace slag, GST changed from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, (4) imitation zari thread brought down from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. The GST council also reduced the tax on food served in cinema halls from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The council said, it has been decided to clarify that supply of food and beverages in cinema halls is taxable as restaurant service as long as (a) they are supplied by way of or as part of a service and (b) supplied independently of the cinema exhibition service. Where the sale of cinema ticket and supply of food and beverages are clubbed together, and such bundled supply satisfies the test of composite supply, the entire supply will attract GST at the rate applicable to service of exhibition of cinema, the principal supply. The GST council has decided to do away with the distinction between game of skill and game of chance in the case of online gaming. It has levied a 28 per cent GST rate on the full value of online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Tax will be applicable on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of the bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of Horse Racing and on the full value of the bets placed in case of the Online Gaming. The changes will come into effect after an amendment in the GST law. On ED gathering information on GST Network, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said “Under the recent finance ministry notification, it was clarified that it will only empower our tax authorities with more information. GSTN is a recipient of information.” Malhotra added, “It was clarified that ED is not getting any information, neither it is providing any information through this notification”. He also said that Director FIU shall provide information to empower authorities wherever they feel there’s chance of tax evasion or money laundering.” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a short film titled ‘GST Council – 50 steps towards a journey’ on the occasion of the 50th GST council meeting. Also, Sitharaman released a Special Cover and customized myStamp. The council has also decided to amend the entry 52B in compensation cess notification to include all utility vehicles by whatever name called provided they meet the parameters of Length exceeding 4000 mm, Engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc and having Ground Clearance of 170 mm & above and to clarify by way of explanation that ‘Ground clearance’ means Ground Clearance in un-laden condition. The GST council has recommended the Rules governing appointment and conditions of President and Members of the proposed GST Appellate Tribunal for enabling smooth constitution and functioning of GST Appellate Tribunal. The Council also recommended that provisions of Finance Act, 2023 pertaining to GST Appellate Tribunal may be notified by the Centre with effect from 1 August 2023. The relaxations provided in FY 2021-22 with regard to various tables of FORM GSTR-9 and FORM GSTR-9C be continued for FY 2022-23, as recommended by the council. Apart from that, to ease compliance burden on smaller taxpayers, exemption from filing of annual return (in FORM GSTR-9/9A) for taxpayers having aggregate annual turnover upto two crore rupees, to be continued for FY 2022-23 as well. The GST council said a circular will be issued to provide clarification regarding TCS liability under Sec 52 of the CGST Act, 2017 in cases where multiple E-commerce Operators (ECOs) are involved in a single transaction of supply of goods or services or both.

