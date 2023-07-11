Top Recommended Stories

50th GST Council Meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Chair Meeting; Taxation On Online Gaming Likely To Come Up

Discussions are likely to take place regarding taxation on online gaming, casino, and horse racing.

Updated: July 11, 2023 10:41 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held today in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). Discussions are likely to take place regarding taxation on online gaming, casino, and horse racing. Besides online gaming, the Council is also expected to discuss and finalise the constitution of a GST Tribunal and its benches.

Live Updates

  • 10:37 AM IST
    GST Council Meeting LIVE: Significant Decisions Taken By Past GST Council Meetings.
    – Introduction e-way bills mechanism
    – E-invoicing system in GST
    – Effective rate on non affordable housing schemes slashed from 12% to 5% and that on affordable ones from 8% to 1%.
    – GST Council slashed rates on all-electric vehicles from 12% to 5%
    – Simplification of GST returns, making it easier for taxpayers to comply.
    – The 42nd GST Council approved the Enhancement in the features of the Return filing process and the QRMP scheme was rolled out for small-scale businesses.
    – The 49th GST Council approved the creation of the National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in principle. The National Bench of the Appellate Tribunal will be situated in New Delhi.
    – Introduction of the dynamic QR code on invoices to facilitate digital payment.
    – 226 Items under 28% GST slab reduced to 37 items till now.
  • 10:25 AM IST
    GST Council Meeting LIVE: Things Likely To Be Discussed Today.
    – Taxation on online gaming, casino, and horse racing
    – Tax exemption on food and beverage, sold inside cinema halls
    – Medicines that costs ₹36 lakh may get exempted from tax
    – Exempt GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab
    – Tax exemptions on satellite launch service
    – GST could be levied MUVs and SUVs
    – Reimbursement of full CGST and 50% IGST in 11 hill states under the ‘scheme for budgetary support’.
  • 10:22 AM IST
    GST Council meeting LIVE: Members of the council
    The GST Council is the joint forum of the Centre and the States that consists of -Union Finance Minister (Chairperson); Union Minister of State, in-charge of Revenue of finance (member), and the Minister In-charge of finance or taxation or any other Minister nominated by each State Government, according to Article 279A of the amended Constitution.

