50th GST Council Meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Chair Meeting; Taxation On Online Gaming Likely To Come Up

Discussions are likely to take place regarding taxation on online gaming, casino, and horse racing.

50th GST Council Meeting LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Chair Meeting; Taxation On Online Gaming Likely To Come Up (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held today in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). Discussions are likely to take place regarding taxation on online gaming, casino, and horse racing. Besides online gaming, the Council is also expected to discuss and finalise the constitution of a GST Tribunal and its benches.

