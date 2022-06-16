Share Market Crash | New Delhi: Indian share market on Thursday swung widely, giving up 500 points gain to close at over 1,000 points below the previous close. In closing, Sensex was at 51,495, 1,045 or 2 per cent below the previous close. Nifty50 touched its 52-week low and closed below 15,400 at 15,360 falling 331 points or 2.11 per cent. 8 of the 30 stocks in Sensex hit their 52-week low level on Thursday.Also Read - Nifty At 52-Week Low, Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points! Fed Rate Hike Dampens Mood Of Dalal Street

Among the stocks were stocks of IT giants like Wipro and Infosys. There were bank stocks as well as steel stocks. The share market fell owing to the 75 bps fed rate hike, announced on Wednesday. Also Read - SpiceJet Shares Down 5 Per Cent As Company Hikes Airfares Up To 15 Per Cent

The high volatility in the market was visible when the share market gave up early gains to turn negative and finally fall as high as 1,000 points. The investors must have somehow thought that they would be able to book gains after Nasdaq closed in the green following FOMC’s announcement on Wednesday. Also Read - Sensex Rises 500 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Above 15,800 After Fed Rate Hike | What To Expect?

8 Sensex Stocks that touched 52-week low on Thursday

Share Name 52-week low today Closing rate Bajaj Finance 5,256 5,283.7 HDFC Bank 1,278 1,281.15 IndusInd Bank 806 809.55 Infosys 1,392 1,397.15 Tata Steel 898.5 901.7 Tech Mahindra 971.15 975.5 Ultratech Cement 5,280 5,308.75 Wipro 420 422.4

The data has been taken from BSE’s official website