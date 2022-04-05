New Delhi: After two long years of forced hiatus as COVID-19 curbs are being lifted across the country, more than 54 per cent of the employers have expressed their intent to hire in the April-June quarter – 4 per cent higher than the previous quarter, a new report showed on Tuesday. Of the 21 sectors reviewed by people supply chain company TeamLease Services, 16 indicated keenness to hire.Also Read - India To See 1 Million Jobs In 5 Years, New Opportunities For Chefs, Yoga Instructors To Be Created. Details Here

According to the report, in IT sector 95 per cent of the employers are keen to hire, followed by educational services, where the number is 86 per cent. In e-commerce and technology startups, 81 per cent of the employers are keen to make new hearings, followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals at 78 per cent.

"While the overall growth in intent may be moderate, more than 14 per cent of the sectors have indicated a double-digit growth indicating that the modest approach will soon taper off and the appetite to scale up manpower will grow significantly," said Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, TeamLease Services.

As per the report, attrition still seems to be on a rise across most sectors compared to the previous quarter. It also gave a detailed view on the attrition trends as it plays an important role in the business growth.

While the hiring intent in the metro and tier-1 cities has grown from 73 per cent in the previous quarter to 83 per cent in the current quarter, tier-2 cities are not far behind.

The hiring intent in tier-2 cities will see a rise from 48 per cent to 55 per cent in the quarter, said the report.

“Bengaluru (91 per cent of the employers keen on hiring) and Chennai (78 per cent) are continuing their bull run. But when it comes to growth, Mumbai has recorded a 17 per cent growth over last quarter in the hiring intent,” the findings showed.

