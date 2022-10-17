New Delhi: Given the strength of the job market, there have been underscoring fears that more job cuts are expected in the coming months. Several companies have already announced hiring freeze and job cuts. Over half of CEOs in India anticipate a recession that will impact earnings by up to 10 per cent, according to a study conducted by the consulting firm KPMG.Also Read - Job Cuts Latest News: Online Platform Meesho Shuts Down Grocery Business 'Superstore'; Lays Off 300 Employees

“58% of CEOs in India as well as globally expect a recession to be mild and short. Over the next year, 66% CEOs in India compared to 86% globally anticipate a recession to hit, with 86 % CEOs in India compared to 71 % CEOs globally predicting it will impact company earnings by up to 10%,” KPMG 2022 India CEO Outlook stated.

Are our jobs safe?

The study stated that economic factors including “threat of rising interest rates, inflation and anticipated recession” top the list of most concerning issues for CEOs in India.

“Be it the business ecosystem, or supply chain or issues pertaining to talent, the magnitude of these challenges has altered dramatically and what matters is how agile business leaders are to respond,” Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India, said, according to a report by Mint.

Many data points, including gauges of income, employment, inflation-adjusted spending, retail sales and factory output are considered before a recession is confirmed. There have been pressing concern if our jobs are safe. However, experts say it is too early to determine any outcome now.

At least half of the companies worldwide are planning to lay off people, most are reducing bonuses and rescinding job offers amid the economic downturn, a report published in August stated. According to the latest PwC ‘Pulse: Managing business risks in 2022’ survey in the US, 50 per cent of respondents are reducing their overall headcount, even as business leaders remain concerned about hiring and retaining talent.

“At the same time, respondents are also taking proactive steps to streamline the workforce and establish the appropriate mix of worker skills for the future,” the report said.