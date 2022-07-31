New Delhi: The auction of the 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet garnered bids worth about Rs 1,49,966 crore on the fifth day of sale on Saturday and the bidding is expected to continue on Sunday. The total value of bids in the telecom spectrum auction, which began on Tuesday, has come within striking distance of the Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark.Also Read - Upfront Fares: Uber to Show Drivers How Much They Will Earn Before Accepting A Trip. Deets Inside

“The 5G auction shows that the industry wants to expand, it has come out of problems and is getting into a growth phase. The auction results are very good, close to Rs 1,49,966 crore has been committed by the industry for buying the spectrum,” Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing in Mumbai, after a telecom investors’ roundtable. The minister said that the auction and its “good response” underlines the industry’s maturity. Also Read - What is 'India International Bullion Exchange' That PM Modi is Going to Launch in Gujarat Today?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for the 5G spectrum, which offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Day 4: Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore Worth Bids Received So Far As Telcos Up Game In UP

Here Are The 5G Spectrum Auction Day 6 LIVE Updates: