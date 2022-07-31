New Delhi: The auction of the 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet garnered bids worth about Rs 1,49,966 crore on the fifth day of sale on Saturday and the bidding is expected to continue on Sunday. The total value of bids in the telecom spectrum auction, which began on Tuesday, has come within striking distance of the Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark.Also Read - Upfront Fares: Uber to Show Drivers How Much They Will Earn Before Accepting A Trip. Deets Inside

"The 5G auction shows that the industry wants to expand, it has come out of problems and is getting into a growth phase. The auction results are very good, close to Rs 1,49,966 crore has been committed by the industry for buying the spectrum," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing in Mumbai, after a telecom investors' roundtable. The minister said that the auction and its "good response" underlines the industry's maturity.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for the 5G spectrum, which offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

Here Are The 5G Spectrum Auction Day 6 LIVE Updates:

  • 12:49 PM IST

    The pitched battle in Uttar Pradesh East circle – where demand for 1800 MHz had peaked since Wednesday – seems to be cooling off now, indicating that the auctions may be entering the final leg, according to industry sources. That said, much would depend on how the bidding progresses through the day, they added.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    The bidding resumed on Sunday morning with the 31st round, and the subsequent round is currently underway, sources said.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), the Fifth Generation or 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    The reserve price fixed for spectrum is a “fair number” and the same is visible from the auction outcome, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Incrementally, Rs 111-112 crore came in on Saturday, the provisional proceeds rising from the Rs 1,49,855 crore received till Friday from players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Seven fresh rounds were conducted on Saturday, and the bidding is set to resume on Sunday (a departure from the usual practice) with the 31st round.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Till Friday, about 71 per cent of the total spectrum put on the block had been provisionally sold.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    After a flying start on Tuesday that saw players pouring in Rs 1.45 lakh crore on the first day, the numbers moved up only incrementally over Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as Jio and Airtel engaged in intense bidding in Uttar Pradesh East circle for 1800 MHz band in the last couple of days.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    The auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. In all, 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore is on the block.