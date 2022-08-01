5G spectrum auction LIVE: The auction of the 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet entered the seventh day of bidding on Monday after receiving bids worth Rs 1,50,130 crore until Sunday amid pick-up in demand for radiowaves in the UP East circle. Seven new rounds of bidding held on the sixth day of auction on Sunday ‘dialled in’ an incremental Rs 163 crore, propelling the cumulative spectrum sale beyond the Rs 1.50 lakh crore-mark. The auction has fetched provisional bids worth Rs 1,50,130 crore in the first six days, according to data released by the telecom department.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes, Fifth round of Auction to Begin Tomorrow | Highlights

