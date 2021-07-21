New Delhi: Airtel has announced its collaboration with Intel for 5G network development. The tie-up is part of Airtel’s 5G roadmap for India. The telecom giant transforms its networks to allow its customers to reap the full possibilities of the hyperconnected world where Industry 4.0 to cloud gaming and virtual/augmented reality become an everyday experience, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Pegasus Spyware: How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?

Airtel 5G Network in India

Airtel is the first telecom operator in India to demonstrate 5G over a LIVE network and is conducting 5G trials in major cities, the IANS report says.

Airtel will deploy Intel’s latest third generation Xeon Scalable processors, FPGAs and eASICs, and Ethernet 800 series across its network to build a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing, according to IANS report.

As members of the O-RAN Alliance, Airtel and Intel will work closely for developing a range of Make in India 5G solutions and enabling world-class telecom infrastructure in India through local partners.

What is O-RAN?

Open radio access network (O-RAN) will be an area of innovation and creativity in the coming years. These O-RAN platforms will leverage Intel FlexRAN, a reference architecture with both software and hardware components, and enable software-based radio base stations that can run-on general-purpose servers located at the network edge, the IANS reported. Also Read - LIVE India vs County XI Practice Match Score and Updates Day 2 Live From Durham: Focus on Jasprit Bumrah & Co.

“Airtel is delighted to have Intel as a part of its rapidly expanding partner ecosystem for 5G. Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and experience will contribute immensely to Airtel’s mission of serving India with world-class 5G services. We also look forward to working with Intel and home-grown companies to unlock India’s potential as a global 5G hub,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO – Bharti Airtel, was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - 'Biwi Jalebi Nahi Khaane Deti': IPS Officer Shares His Pain in Hilarious Tweet, See His Wife's Reply