New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is likely to 5G services in the country with high tariff plans, said Akhil Gupta, vice-chairman of parent Bharti Enterprises during a recent interview. Gupta said that even though the telecom major may not charge a premium for the superfast network, it might launch high-price plans, and prompt users, to upgrade to the upcoming network as data consumption rises.
Speaking to the Mint, Gupta said, "My feeling is that with 5G, penetration will increase so quickly that it will be like any other offering. Anybody who has a 5G handset will get 5G. They will consume more and automatically go to a higher tariff plan. This would result in higher revenues," He added, "I really don't think there is going to be something like a pure premium 5G. At best we could start giving 5G on slightly higher plans, but let the operating people decide what they want to do."