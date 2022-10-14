Nirmala Sitharaman on 5G Technology: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday revealed that the 5G technology in India is completely indigenous. The technology has not been imported from anywhere else.”The story is yet to reach the public. The 5G which we have launched in our country is completely indigenous, standalone. There could be some critical parts coming from countries like Korea, but certainly not from somebody else…,” Sitharaman said at the John Hopkins University event in Washington.Also Read - Singapore, UAE To Accept India's Homegrown RuPay Payment Mechanism: Fin Min

The minister claimed that India is ready to provide 5G technology to other countries. She also assured that the technology will cover almost the entire nation by 2024. "On 5G we can be immensely proud of India's achievement," she further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services earlier this month at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. Airtel has started rolling out the services across eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Reliance Industries Ltd. chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio 5G network will cover the remotest corners of India by December next year.