5G Services In India: Ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, 5G services made debut in India on Saturday, Oct 1. However, at first, the services will be available only in 13 cities, but this does not mean the entire city can access the high-speed network. The telecom companies will conduct pilot testing area-wise first and then expand it to other parts of the city. For the unversed, the 4G services were also rolled out in India in a phased manner. The 5G will provide internet speed and capacity at least 10 times higher than 4G services.Also Read - 5G Debuts In India, Prez Murmu's School In Mayurbhanj To Be First On List

List of Cities That Will Get 5G Services In First Phase

Ahmedabad Bengaluru Chandigarh Chennai Delhi Gandhinagar Gurugram Hyderabad Jamnagar Kolkata Lucknow Mumbai Pune

5G Services In India: Key Points