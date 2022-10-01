5G Services In India: Ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, 5G services made debut in India on Saturday, Oct 1. However, at first, the services will be available only in 13 cities, but this does not mean the entire city can access the high-speed network. The telecom companies will conduct pilot testing area-wise first and then expand it to other parts of the city. For the unversed, the 4G services were also rolled out in India in a phased manner. The 5G will provide internet speed and capacity at least 10 times higher than 4G services.Also Read - 5G Debuts In India, Prez Murmu's School In Mayurbhanj To Be First On List
List of Cities That Will Get 5G Services In First Phase
- Ahmedabad
- Bengaluru
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Delhi
- Gandhinagar
- Gurugram
- Hyderabad
- Jamnagar
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- Pune
5G Services In India: Key Points
Also Read - The 5G War: Now, IBM Joins Hands With Airtel To Power India Inc. Also Read - 5G Could Benefit Indian Economy By $455 Billion Between 2023 And 2040: Report
- Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could be the first providers of the 5G service in India.
- The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.
- 5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people.
- It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications.
- It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices.
- It will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others.
- 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.
- Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.