New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, on Saturday while addressing the audience at the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) promised to deliver the services in every town of India by December 2023. “I make a promise to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka by December 2023,” said Ambani in his speech.Also Read - 5G Launch: Smartphone Firms To Roll Out Bundled Offers With Telcos

“5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. To my mind, it’s foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st century technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Robotics, Blockchain and Metaverse,” Mukesh Ambani added. Also Read - India Enters New Era of Technology As PM Modi Launches 5G Services; Tariffs, Availability And More

The Reliance Industries Chairman further added, “Very proud of what we’ve demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) and DoT (Dept of Telecom), I can say we’re ready to take leadership and Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress and Global Mobile Congress: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.” Also Read - Airtel Launches 5G in 8 Cities, To Cover Entire Country By March 2024

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 open. pic.twitter.com/6hNbPnHESE — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the launch of 5G services in India today at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The 5G service, which, in the initial phase, will be rolled out in 13 cities. The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.