New Delhi: With the launch of new 5G services in India, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Statue of Unity in Gujarat are no longer far away. These majestic monuments will be a click away as Airtel and Nokia have partnered to bring India’s first 5G-enabled immersive experience to visitors at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. This is a combination of two new-age developments, ultra-fast network services and virtual tourism.Also Read - Ambupods: What Is This New AR-VR Enabled 5G Ambulance ? All You Need To Know

Airtel and Nokia will bring to life the cultural splendour of Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Statue of Unity through holographic images which would demonstrate the speed and efficiency of 5G network. The almost life-like holograms will showcase the architecture and design of these iconic monuments and temples, replicating the physical experience. Also Read - India Enters New Era of Technology As PM Modi Launches 5G Services; Tariffs, Availability And More

“With the advent of 5G, immersive virtual tourism is expected to help reinvent the travel and tourism industry where the masses would be able to see remote places and monuments from the comfort of their homes,” the companies said. Also Read - Airtel Becomes First Company To Launch 5G Services In India, Promises PAN-India Network By March 2024

PANDEMIC BROUGHT TRAVEL TO A HALT

In 2019 India recorded 2321 million domestic tourists traveling across the country. This number fell to almost 620 million during COVID when travel for leisure practically stopped, said a report by Mint. In 2020, the travel and tourism industry’s contribution to GDP was $121.9 billion; the figure is expected to reach $512 billion by 2028.

Virtual technologies will add on to the physical experience of tourism and travel. It is bound to give boost to exploring places that cannot be reached in person.