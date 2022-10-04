5G Service launch: Airtel users may have to wait for some time to get 5G services on their phones. As per TOI sources, device testing is currently being carried out with coordination happening between the network providers and smartphone makers. The users of Apple’s iPhone and a large device eco-system of Samsung and other companies such as OnePlus will not be able to access the high-speed services immediately as the smartphone companies need to carry out testing and a software upgrade.Also Read - 5G Launch: Smartphone Firms To Roll Out Bundled Offers With Telcos

Earlier, on October 1, Airtel Chief Sunit Mittal announced the 5G service launch in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Varanasi 1 at the India Mobile Congress.

However, for some the wait may be longer. "It may take a couple of weeks for the 5G services to begin on the Airtel network on many devices," a source said to TOI, adding that the matter is being tackled at the highest levels.

“Currently, 5G will not work on any of the Apple devices and also the vast majority of Samsung’s line-up, except the latter’s models such as the Flip 4, Fold 4, S21 FE, Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra & S22+, and some versions of A and M series,” the source added. Regarding OnePlus, 5G will not work on OnePlus8, 8T, 8Pro, 9R, Nord2, and 9RT, though the remaining models will be able to access Airtel 5G.