5G services in India: The 5G services in India will be launched by October 12 and prices are likely to be affordable, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The government said installations are being done and telecom operations are working with the rollout of 5G services.Also Read - 5G in India: Airtel Likely to Offer 5G Services on Higher Plans

“We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly, telecom operators are working in that regard and installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 and then would further scale up in cities and towns,” Vaishnaw said.

Union minister Vaishnaw said 5G services are expected to reach every part of the country and the government will ensure that the prices remain affordable. “Our expectations are that 5G should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years. We will ensure that it remains affordable. The industry is focusing on both urban as well as rural areas,” Vaishnaw said.

Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will reportedly soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are currently tight-lipped, deliberating internally whether to opt for a substantial or a modest price hike for the end users, along with discussions on providing lucrative data bundling offers with smartphone makers when 5G roll out takes a better shape, according to sources.

The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services.

5G services to be available in these India cities first

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

