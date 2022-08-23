5G Update: The 5G services in India are likely to get operational soon. As per the latest reports, the Indian government would officially launch 5G at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on September 29, 2022. Bharti Airtel and Reliance are most likely to launch the 5G services in India by the end of this month. These major telecom operators have been developing their 5G services for quite some time now.Also Read - 5G in India: Airtel Likely to Offer 5G Services on Higher Plans

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had said that the 5G will launch in India sooner than one can expect and its speed will be 10 times faster than 4G network. Also Read - After Minister's Tweet, Home Ministry Says No EWS Flats Given to Rohingya Refugees in Delhi

5G services: These Cities Likely To Get First Services

According to the latest updates, the 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services. Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also asked all telecom service providers to prepare for the launch of 5G services in India. He said that the spectrum assignment letter had been issued.

“As soon as the spectrum auction ends, within a few days itself, we will allocate the spectrum. We expect that the 5G roll-out will happen from the beginning of October and within a year or so, we should have a good rollout in the country,” Vaishnaw said earlier.

PM Modi in his independence day speech gave a new term for the technology-driven age saying India’s ‘techade’ is here which is bringing revolution through digital India to the grassroots.

“India’s ‘techade’ is here, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to grassroots,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. PM Modi mentioned a new term ‘techade’ emphasizing the importance of the technology in today’s world adding that 5G services will soon be launched in the country.