5G Services Rollout  in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch The much-anticipated high-speed 5G services in India today, October 1 at the sixth edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) at 10 AM. According to the Press Information Bureau, “The 5G (service) to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. ”The government said 5G “can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society”. 5G technology promises to offer seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and reliable communications to mobile users in India. Two of the biggest telecom service providers in the country Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced that they will start 5G services this year, however, so far there is no clarity on the tariffs and from when users will be able to get access to 5G services.Also Read - Delhi's IGI Airport is Now All Ready for 5G Services Ahead of Rollout, Here's How Flyers Will Benefit

5G SERVICES ROLLOUT LAUNCH IN INDIA LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • 8:47 AM IST

    5G Rollout in India LIVE: Which cities will launch 5G service?

    The companies will initially launch 5G in a few cities across the country, these include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. This means that not all users will get access to the 5G service this year.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    5G Rollout in India LIVE: What is 5G service?

    5G offers speed multiple times faster than 4G, supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    5G Rollout in India LIVE: Will 4G SIM work in a 5G phone?

    In order to get 5G connectivity, one must have a 5G-enabled smartphone/ tablet. According to reports, 9.7% of smartphones in use in India are 5G-capable. When 4G was launched, telecom providers started disseminating 4G SIM cards to people in India. Thanks to the technology, we won’t be needing to line-up or apply for a new SIM to get benefits of 5G services.

    A 4G SIM can work in 5G-powered phones, however, you won’t be able to leverage the 5G capabilities to the fullest. To enjoy the 5G network to its maximum potential, one is required to have a 5G SIM with a 5G phone.