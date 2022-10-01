5G Services Rollout in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch The much-anticipated high-speed 5G services in India today, October 1 at the sixth edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) at 10 AM. According to the Press Information Bureau, “The 5G (service) to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. ”The government said 5G “can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society”. 5G technology promises to offer seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and reliable communications to mobile users in India. Two of the biggest telecom service providers in the country Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced that they will start 5G services this year, however, so far there is no clarity on the tariffs and from when users will be able to get access to 5G services.Also Read - Delhi's IGI Airport is Now All Ready for 5G Services Ahead of Rollout, Here's How Flyers Will Benefit

