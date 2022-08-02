5G Services in India: India’s biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on Monday, as Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio emerged as the largest bidder for the 5G spectrum, acquiring close to half of all the airwaves sold in the latest auction for Rs 88,078 crore. Richest Indian Gautam Adani’s group, whose entry in the auction was billed by some as another flashpoint in the rivalry with Ambani, paid Rs 212 crore for 400 MHz, or less than 1 per cent of all spectrum sold, in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services. Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction: Gautam Adani Buys Spectrum In Gujarat, Mumbai, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.

The 5G services will be launched by October. The minister said allocation will be made by August 10 and 5G services are expected to be rolled out from October. “With better availability of the spectrum, call quality is expected to improve,” he added.

As per previous reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had said that 5G internet services will be rolled out in India this year and some regions will get 5G first while it may take years before 5G will reach all corners of India.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 13 cities across the country will get 5G in the beginning.

13 Cities Likely to get First 5G Connectivity in India are: