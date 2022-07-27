5G Spectrum Auction Day 2 LIVE: After the first-day bids of the 5G spectrum auction “exceeded all expectations and surpassed 2015 records”, the fifth round of bidding for India’s largest-ever spectrum auction is set to be held on Wednesday (July 27) for the second day. Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Gautam Adani bid about Rs 1.45 lakh crore to buy fifth-generation (5G) airwaves on the opening day on Tuesday. In all the auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz), mid (3,300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. A total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore is up for bidding. The auction will continue on Wednesday, and is likely to conclude tomorrow itself.Also Read - 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes, Fifth round of Auction to Begin Tomorrow | Highlights

